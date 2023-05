ST. LOUIS — The Black Rep has been around for 46 years, giving a place to showcase black playwrights. Give Day STL happening between May 10th to May 11th – 10am to 10am. It’s a full 34 hours to give, please consider giving to the St. Louis Black Rep. All proceeds will go directly toward their Summer Performing Arts Camp Scholarship Fund. Kids will be able to attend the Summer Performing Arts Camp for 8-weeks.

GiveSTLDay.org