ST. LOUIS — Brendan Lally is the singing florist,, and he’s busier than ever! This talented musician and singer has graced many people’s living rooms, parties, events, and even front lawns! During the pandemic, he brought light and love to all by performing outside on porches and patios! He’s truly provided a wonderful array of songs to enjoy—what a great gift that is unique and memorable.

Find him on Facebook: SingingFlorist

Or Call him at : 314-497-0303