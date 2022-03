ST. LOUIS – Later on you’ll see why we love New Balance shoes, but you’ll need them if you are a runner.

Lace-up your shoes and get ready to sign up for the Go! St. Louis Marathon and Family Fitness Weekend on April 2 and 3. We had Mona Vespa, the CEO of Go! St. Louis, on with all the details.

Then, Pat Britt ran by and let us know he’s turning 85-years-young and celebrating his big birthday by running a marathon! Go! Britt, Go!