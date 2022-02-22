Grab an umbrella and celebrate National Dog Walking Day!

ST. LOUIS – Stress impacts humans, but also our pets. Take your pooch for a walk, especially before the snowstorm hits. It’s a great way to train and spend time with your loved ones. Today we had the Yuppy Puppy stop by with tips on training. They brought a couple of adoptable dogs. It’s all part of the Yuppy Puppy Forever nonprofit. When an owner dies and leaves behind their pet, the organization helps find them a forever home. Plus if you adopt one of these pets, you get 50% off all services from Yuppy Puppy for the life of your new friend! Now that’s something to wag your tail about!
YuppyPuppySpa.com
Location 1
2301 Technology Drive
O’Fallon MO 63368
Location 2
5289 Hwy N
Cottleville, MO 63304