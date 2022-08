ST. LOUIS — The Deer Creek Park greenway is nestled between the cities of Maplewood, Brentwood, and Webster Groves.

It links together parks, businesses, neighborhoods, and green spaces. Deer Creek Park in Maplewood has a rocket ship playground.

Go further along and you will find Lorraine Davis Park with its boardwalks, pavilions, and picnic tables. Come along with us we will show you the rest of this greenway and all its beauty!

GreatRiversGreenway.org