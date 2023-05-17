ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Centennial Greenway underwent major additions.

First, there are two walking and biking bridges that go over Highways 94 and 364 in St. Charles County. These great additions give access to 18 miles of paved paths for biking, walking, running, or taking the family out for a stroll!

People can go from the St. Peters Rec Plex all the way to the Maryland Heights Community Center and Schaefer Park! It’s just another gem of a green way to explore this spring and summer!

On May 24, come celebrate with St. Peters and St. Charles. Three options for getting to the greenway celebration:

Join the greenway fun walk starting at 5:30 p.m. from the MoDOT commuter lot on Old Highway 94 west of Muegge Road

Take the shuttle from the St. Charles County Heritage Museum

Park at the McClay Branch Library and walk GreatRiversGreenway.org