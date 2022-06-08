ST. LOUIS –The Centennial Greenway connects four communities – Clayton, University City Ladue, and Olivette. This paved three-mile greenway provides just the right training ground for runners, hikers, and walkers. It’s mostly sunny and flat and has the perfect place to see an infinity fountain in Chapman Plaza in Shaw Park. If you have kids just learning how to bike, this is the greenway for beginning cyclists. If you get hungry stop by Maggie Moos or Jilly’s Cupcake Bar or Shake Shack.

GreatRiversGreenway.com