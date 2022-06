ST. LOUIS – It’s a treasure hunt to find a terrapin, or what we call a turtle.

Anne Milford from Great Rivers Greenway says there’s 100 rocks painted to look like our turtle friends along all the Great Rivers Greenway and at the City Museum. If you spot a turtle keep it, but also visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where you found it. You will automatically be entered into a contest for a prize package.