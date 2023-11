ST. LOUIS – Winter skies can be a bit gloomy, so why not stop by the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House this winter?

You can get warm and enjoy the hundreds of jewel-toned butterflies. on Wednesday, we also got a look at some brightly colored beetles, a tarantula that is ready for the holidays, and a roach!

Join in the Winter Jewels Enchanted Celebration every Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ButterflyHouse.org