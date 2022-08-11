ST LOUIS — No big box store here, it’s Grillo’s Chop & Barrel in Lake St. Louis.

When you walk in, you feel like family. Mike and Lindsey Grillo opened the shop in September of 2020.

They built it with their own hands and then worked harder to fill it with the work of local businesses. It’s truly a family affair, owned and operated.

So what’s inside? Only the best cuts of meat. They make their burgers, brats, and sausages from scratch. It’s a place to get the finest whiskeys and bourbons along with cheeses and area bakery items.

Whatever you need, you can find it at Grillo’s Chop & Barrel.

ChopAndBarrel.com

6289 Ronald Reagan Dr.

Lake St. Louis, Mo 63367