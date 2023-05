ST. LOUIS – Time to gather, time to pray.

Thursday and Friday is the Travail: The Global Prayer Summit. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Fresh Anointing Prosperity Ministries on Page Boulevard.

Then Friday, prayer and worship time from 3:00 p.m. to midnight – nine hours of prayer, but who says we have to stop there?

For more information, visit : MoveChurchSTL.com