ST. LOUIS – Party like it’s 1722.

There’s a two-day celebration taking place July 9 and 10 in Prairie du Rocher. The town has been around for 300 hundred years. The party will have food, music, shopping and so much more. Hear more about the town’s history from Illinois South Tourism.

Prairie du Rocher 300th Birthday Celebration

Brickey Lot on Market Street in Prairie du Rocher

July 9th and 10th

Visit: PDR300.com