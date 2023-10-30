ST. LOUIS – We had some hissers in the house!

We get an up-close visit from some helpful creepy-crawlies from the Butterfly House as they celebrate the Halloween season! On Monday, we saw Chelsea with a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, a Thorny Devil Stick, and an Atlas Beetle!

Chelsea Haynes just had her hair curled, so she now matches the Curlyhair Tarantula! We love to be coordinated with all our guests!

‘Boo’terfly House at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House

Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ButterflyHouse.org