BELLEVILLE, Ill. – You can’t help but love a great Oktoberfest and one starts Friday and continues into Saturday.

It’s the 42nd Annual Belleville Oktoberfest happening Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16th!

Great music, food, drinks, and cars! Saturday is when the car show takes place. See the area’s most beautiful hot rods, classics, and nostalgic vehicles!

For those who want to take part in the car show, there’s a $10 entry fee. Proceeds from the car show go to local charities. Find the Belleville Oktoberfest around the public square in downtown Belleville, IL!

BellevilleOktoberfest.com