ST. LOUIS – You can’t miss the Budweiser Clydesdales trotting around Busch Stadium.
This St. Louis tradition ushers in the baseball season, and it’s just stunning to see these majestic animals in person!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – You can’t miss the Budweiser Clydesdales trotting around Busch Stadium.
This St. Louis tradition ushers in the baseball season, and it’s just stunning to see these majestic animals in person!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now