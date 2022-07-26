ST. LOUIS – August is World Without Cancer Day and area businesses and restaurants are giving a portion of their proceeds to Pedal The Cause.

Pedal the Cause funds innovative cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Tuesday Kevin Nashan, a James Beard award-winning chef, made his famous lobster roll. A well-known treat at Peacemaker Lobster & Crab.

Then we had Mina Nashan and Chris Nashan, both co-owners of the Sidney Street Café, they too are donating funds to Pedal the Cause

To donate and more information, click here.