ST. LOUIS – It’s called Art Seen and Found. Four local artists who didn’t grow up here, but call St. Louis home – discover some really cool hidden gems of the city.

See how they depict these hidden treasures. The event is free and open to the public.

Atelier 1879

2210 Pestalozzi Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

Sunday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Eventbrite.com