ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Hindu Temple St. Louis came in and talked about the Hindu faith. The temple they worship in is nothing short of magnificent.

This May followers will be celebrating Maha Kumbhabsishekam between May 11-15th from mornings 9:00 am- 12:30 pm and evening 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm a festival traditionally held at Hindu temples once every 12 years.

It’s fascinating to hear about this religion and the event being held in a spiritual spot.

HinduTempleStLouis.org