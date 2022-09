ST. LOUIS — After two years of not gathering, Our Lady of Guadalupe Hispanic Family Festival in Ferguson is back. Enjoy authentic Hispanic food, dancing, games, and more.

It’s taking place at January Wabash Park on North Florissant Road on September 18th. A few dancers stop by and give Chelsea a lesson in Folkloric Dancing – she of course nails it.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Hispanic Family Festival

January Wabash Park on 501 N. Florissant Rd.

September 18th from Noon to 7 p.m.

GuadalupeSTL.org