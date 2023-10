ST. LOUIS – There’s a new quarter out honoring Mexican American, Jovita Idar.

She was a journalist, teacher, and suffragist, often facing dangerous situations. She was born September 7, 1885, in Laredo, Texas.

She grew up in a family that demonstrated what it meant to fight for civil and equal rights. Idar devoted her life to fighting racism and discrimination. She now enjoys the honor of having a quarter with her image on it.

Learn more about her from celebrity historian Raffi Andonian!

CelebrityHistorian.com