ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The White House is a Jesuit retreat center located along the beautiful bluffs of the Mississippi River in South County.

The White House holds various retreats throughout the year, including ones just for Veterans. Hear from two veterans about their experiences at The While House.

To keep The White House going, there’s an annual fundraising golf tournament. It’s October 13 at AnnBriar Golf Course, located at 1524 Birdie Lane in Waterloo, Illinois.

Be sure to grab friends and family and get your golfing group together now!

