ST. LOUIS – It’s a topsy-turvy mini-golf course inside The Sheldon.

This is the fifth year The Sheldon has hosted Golf the Galleries. A nine-hole mini golf installation. Each hole has a theme and is artist designed. Don’t wait too long to hit the links it’s going on now until August 28.

Golf The Galleries at The Sheldon

3648 Washington Blvd.

TheShelton.org

MetroTix at 314-534-1111