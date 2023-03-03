ST. LOUIS – Before the parade kicks off, it’s time to burn off some calories in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run.
Choose from a 5-mile route or a 3K route – either way, you are sure to have fun! Sign up and have fun!
