How one woman from East St. Louis made a life that became a mission

ST. LOUIS- Brittanee Wells says she is a Faith Walker, and is committed to living and trusting in God even when life requires a lot of grit. In the grit of her life, she found God’s grace and now is giving back by sewing her faith with some fashion.

Brittanee created a line of clothing called 89 Blocks, named after the 89 blocks that makeup East St. Louis, where she used to live.

For more on how this clothing line is helping change the image of East St. Louis and helping others, visit: Faith-Walker.com