How Propel Kitchens is bringing new thinking to the local restaurant scene

ST. LOUIS – Every Tuesday, Studio STL has been featuring Beyond Housing’s ‘Once and For All’ effort to transform the many under-resourced communities in north St. Louis County to create a stronger St. Louis region for all. This comprehensive effort covers many different areas including working with small business owners to foster their success.

Yvonne Sparks visited Studio STL on Tuesday. Sparks is the Executive Director of Propel Kitchens, which is opening soon at the new Carter Commons in Pagedale. Propel Kitchens is a nonprofit business whose mission is to utilize nutrition, food industry training, and education initiatives as tools to equip and enable St. Louis residents to combat persistent health inequities. To learn more visit DearLou.org.