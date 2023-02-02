ST. LOUIS – If you ever thought about being a foster parent, now is the time to further explore that idea.

Hoyleton Youth and Family Services is holding a foster parent info session on Thursday, February 9. Learn the time and training it will take to help a child.

There are two sessions – one from 10:00 a.m. to noon and the other from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will be at Hoyleton located at 8 Executive Drive, Suite 200 in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

You must RSVP here to attend: Hoyleton.org/events/foster-parent-info-sessions/. Hoyleton Youth and Family Services is also looking to hire for several positions, be sure to apply at :Hoyleton.org/careers/