ST. LOUIS – It’s time to show some love to the workers and animals of the Humane Society of Missouri for the next 24 hours.

February 7 is their huge fundraiser, the Day of Giving. Without support from the community, thousands of animals would not be rescued, nor would there be support for rescuing animals during natural disasters.

Thousands of animals are helped, saved, and rescued by the wonderful workers of the Humane Society. Please give what you can or become a Humane Hero by visiting HSMO.org. You can even donate early right now.