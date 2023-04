ST. LOUIS – Knowledge is power, and we all have the power to keep our homes from being flooded.

The Metropolitan Sewer District says we all can experience flooding and the average cost to repair the home from flooding is $35,000. Most homeowners are not aware of their flood risk, so MSD has an easy way to assess the flood risk.

Visit KnowYourZone.org to see your flood risk and take steps with your insurance company to make sure you have flood coverage.