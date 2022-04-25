ST. LOUIS – You don’t see the professional fighters or MMA athletes throw just one punch. No, they know what to throw and several follow-up moves. 7th-degree black belt Ali Moseia showed us several great strike combos, the footwork to practice and it’s all nicely put together with his Cardio Defend Workout. There’s a new set of classes starting May 1st. Join, get a great workout, and wait until you see those martial arts miracles happen in your life.

iKarateclub.com

Instagram: iKarateclub

Facebook: iKarateclub