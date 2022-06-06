ST. LOUIS – Innsbrook Resorts is building treehouses!

When they began building treehouses, they designed one of them in partnership with Faith Through Fire. The new treehouse serves as a respite home for breast cancer patients and their family members to take a break and reconnect.

They are able to stay at no cost. The home is equipped with all the comforts of a vacation home and it’s the first of its kind to be built at Innsbrook.

Innsbrook Resort

596 Aspen Way Drive

Innsbrook, MO 63390

Innsbrook-resort.com

Faith Through Fire: faiththroughfire.org