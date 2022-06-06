ST. LOUIS – Innsbrook Resorts is building treehouses!
When they began building treehouses, they designed one of them in partnership with Faith Through Fire. The new treehouse serves as a respite home for breast cancer patients and their family members to take a break and reconnect.
They are able to stay at no cost. The home is equipped with all the comforts of a vacation home and it’s the first of its kind to be built at Innsbrook.
Innsbrook Resort
596 Aspen Way Drive
Innsbrook, MO 63390
Faith Through Fire: faiththroughfire.org