Innsbrook Resorts Hosting a Wedding Showcase November 7th

ST. LOUIS – Planning a wedding or know someone who is? Chelsea got to head out to Innsbrook Resorts to find out why St. Louisans love this vacation spot only about 45 minutes away from St. Louis. Their recently renovated Aspen Room and wedding venues can provide indoor/outdoor ceremonies and receptions. The Innsbrook Annual Wedding Showcase is happening Sunday, November 7th from 12-3pm. Address is 597 Aspen Lake Drive, Innsbrook 63390.

All couples who register by Oct. 31 get:

Free swag bag

Free appetizers and drinks

Vendor prizes and giveaway

It is free to attend. There will be live music, vendors, and a venue tour. It is a 30-minute drive from Chesterfield and a 45-minute drive from St. Louis.

Click here to register.