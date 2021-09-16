Interview: Women’s Creative Collection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Women`s Creative will be curating your Keep It Local spot. We are a local, women-owned business that supports other ladies who are creating businesses in St. Louis. We work with over 800 businesses, we offer an online subscription service, free networking events, marketing opportunities, and vendor markets.

Procure is the name of our monthly vendor market at City Foundry STL. We feature over 50 local woman-owned businesses, a great DJ, a fitness experience, and it`s located outside of The Food Hall at City Foundry.

For more information go to www.thewomenscreative.com