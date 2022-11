ST. LOUIS – Like toasted rav, it’s a St. Louis thing.

We are talking about the Guns ‘N Hoses event Thanksgiving Eve at the Enterprise Center. See 12 bouts of people facing off – the police versus the firefighters and EMS responders.

All the money raised goes directly to the BackStoppers. Thursday, we spoke with the Blue Team Captain, Laura Simon.

Guns ‘N Hoses

November 23 at the Enterprise Center

Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Bouts air live on FITE TV and on Fox 2

STLGunsNHoses.com