ST. LOUIS – Starting this Friday through Monday, there is something for everyone at the Missouri History Museum’s MLK Celebration Weekend.

See and learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. There are workshops about activists, how to model after Dr. King’s activism, and art and movement workshops as well!

Experience the soulful sounds of a gospel choir and meet well-known authors and spoken artists. It’s a weekend to give honor to King’s legacy and learn how we can all forward the work of racial equality.

MOHistory.org