ST. LOUIS – Need a really cool setting for your next event?

Let the owner of Alpaca Picnic create a one-of-a-kind experience! Julie Ellison is the owner and creative force behind some of the best picnic and event settings.

She has tents, cabanas, and igloo tents, and she brought all the items needed for a table setting. Her work is truly magical.

Thursday she gave us an anniversary setting, and we are blessed to have her!

AlpacaPicnic.com