KIRKWOOD, Mo. – We eat the bananas, but give no thought to the blossoms. STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, says they are edible and quite tasty.

She shows us how to prep banana blossoms and says they are like eating a piece of fish. See how they can help blossom us to better health.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, Mo.

CPBL-stl.com