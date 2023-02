ST. LOUIS – Normally we have a frigid February, but not this year.

Take advantage of the mild temperatures and support Special Olympics Missouri. On Saturday, February 18, you can take the Polar Plunge at Creve Coeur Lake at 1:00 p.m.

The money raised goes to support the Special Olympics athletes.

SOMO.org/plunge

Feb. 18 at Creve Coeur Lake at the Tremayne Pavilion

Registration is at 11:00 a.m., the Polar Plunge is at 1:00 p.m.