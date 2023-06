ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – From bikes to trikes, they have it all at Juiced Wheels in St. Peters, Missouri.

They only sell and service electric bikes. The owners stopped by our back lot with an electric trike and several bikes!

Plus, really ride in style with a helmet that has Bluetooth capabilities, so you can talk to your group while you are riding!

JuicedWheels.com

221 Spencer Road

Suite N

St. Peters, Mo 63304