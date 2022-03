ST. LOUIS – Mix & Match is the new retail shop at the City Foundry. It’s an affordable and on-trend boutique.

Owner, Maggie Laskowitz brought pretty much the whole store into Studio STL to give us a look at what customers can try, then buy! Give her a try and Mix & Match yourself to a great spring wardrobe!

Mix & Match at the City Foundry STL

Open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11am to 7pm

STLMixandMatch.com