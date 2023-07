ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Sheree Lewis, owner of ‘Immortal Designs’ is celebrating one year of business!

That celebration is coming in the form of a huge event – ‘Art In the Life Expo!’ Be sure to sign up at Eventbrite.com for the July 30, event at U Can Dance Studio in St. Ann.

It’s from Noon to 6:00 p.m. To attend, you can text: Luau at 314-494-5987 to be a vendor and to attend Text: Aloha to 314-494-5987!

For more information, visit FB: Immortal Designs