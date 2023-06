ST. LOUIS — When it gets hot why not go putt-putt golfing inside The Sheldon Art Galleries?! It’s the 6th Annual Golfing at the Galleries. There are 9-holes to navigate and each one is made by a different artist. It’s the prettiest, wildest and zaniest putt-putt around. Be sure to reserve your spot from Tuesday – Sunday until August 6th!

TheSheldon.org