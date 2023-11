ST. LOUIS – Each year, the Salvation Army helps thousands across the state of Missouri and in our St. Louis region as well.

With donations made, a child can receive a Christmas present, or a family can have a holiday meal. It’s a way to share the love of the season.

The tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, November 18, at Kiener Plaza. The Angel Tree campaign is also launching; be sure to look for ways to give support and don’t’ forget to sign up to be a bellringer!

RegisterToRing.com

SalArmyMidland.org