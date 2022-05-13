ST. LOUIS – Ivy Counseling is like an extra pair of eyes looking out to see what can be done to help military veterans. With each vet, they look at the benefits the person is using and most importantly not using. Some don’t know all the benefits that they have available to them. That’s where Ivy Counseling is crucial to the lives of so many Veterans they help each year. Let them take a look at your benefits and see if you are missing some things that you are eligible for but may not have known about. Also, sign up for the free Veteran Disability Seminar on May 22nd. To register visit IvyCounselingAssociates.com.

