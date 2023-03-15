ST. LOUIS – Who better to talk with than Jackie Joyner-Kersee about being a powerful woman during Women’s Month?

Jackie brought her medals in and spoke about her early career as a six-medal winning Olympic athlete. Life didn’t slow down for her, she’s given back to the community with the JJK Foundation and the JJK Center in East St. Louis.

This June, be sure to sign up for the JJK 5K run and walk at the Worldwide Technology Raceway on June 3, at 3:30 p.m.

Sign up at: Runsignup.com/Race/IL/Madison/JJK5K

JJKFoundation.org