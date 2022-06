ST. LOUIS – Here’s a store for collectors.

In addition to the enormous selection of coins, jewelry, and watches, Jewels on Hampton has an eclectic selection of great collectible items. They’re experienced buyers have a great eye for fine art and beautiful sculpture, plus you can shop their extensive collection of modern and vintage watches.

4506 Hampton Ave

St. Louis, MO 63109

or call 314-752-5000.

JewelsonHampton.com