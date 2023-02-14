ST. LOUIS – What are you doing this Sunday, February 19?

Make space in your schedule to head out to Zoomies Café on Macklind. There you will find some fun folks want to spread love and encouragement through handwritten letters.

This is the idea from Your Coach Meg, Meg Smidt. From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., join her and other to make love letters and messages of encouragement. Once made, give them to strangers or place them in places you are shopping or dining, or anywhere you want to leave some love.

It’s wonderful to dream how you can make a difference in people’s lives. Tickets are $5 and include all the items to make cards – sign up here: yourcoachmeg.com/events/2023/02/19/love-st-lou

Find out more about Your Coach Meg at YourCoachMeg.com