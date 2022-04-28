ST. LOUIS – Get up and get out! Take up a new hobby of walking, or do a little forest bathing! Did you know we have over 100 miles of walking, running, and biking paths? It’s all part of the Great Rivers Greenway system. To encourage people to hit the trails, there is the Great Rivers Greenway Life Outside Challenge. Pick 10 or more activities to do, sign up for the challenge, and you could win a prize and the prize of great health! It’s free to participate visit LiveLifeOutside.org or GreatRiversGreenway.org.

