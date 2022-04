ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It’s snowing today, but it won’t tomorrow. Why not take up a new habit of walking, or do a little forest bathing? Did you know we have over a hundred miles of walking, running and biking paths, it’s all part of the Great Rivers Greenway system?

To encourage people to hit the trails, there is the Great Rivers Greenway Life Outside Challenge. Pick 10 or more activities to do sign up for the challenge and you could win a prize and the prize of great health!

It’s free to participate visit LiveLifeOutside.org – GreatRiversGreenway.org