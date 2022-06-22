ST. LOUIS – Jordan Braxton said she never felt masculine growing up. On the outside, she is male but after visiting a doctor she has a hormone makeup of a female. Hear her story about being intersexed, what that means, and how she is working to educate people about transgender issues and those who are intersexed. She is also active in Pride STL and works to make PrideFest 2022: Together Again, a success! PrideSTL.org

