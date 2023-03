BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Springing forward can mean taking inventory of what you can sell or giveaway and what you need.

Just Between Friends has the best timing because they are having their largest consignment sale. You can find all things for the baby and the kids.

Clothing, toys, strollers, and more can be found for 50-90% off retail!



Just Between Friends

St. Clair County Event Center

1550 Illinois Route 15 in Belleville, IL

Thursday to Sunday, March 23 to 26

OfallonBelleville.jbfsale.com